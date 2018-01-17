Samsung's recently launched Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018)smartphones come with many exciting flagship-level features, including the Infinity Display and support for the Gear VR. But that's not all, as the new handsets are also found to have a key camera feature that sets them apart from many other mid-range phones.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) feature real-time HDR (high dynamic range) functionality for both the front and rear cameras. The real-time HDR has been an exclusive feature found only in Samsung's premium smartphones so far.

However, now it looks like the new Galaxy A8 series, powered by the Exynos 7885 chipset, has enough power under the hood to handle this elite camera feature, SamMobile reported.

What is real-time HDR?

First introduced by Samsung with the Galaxy S5 in 2014, real-time HDR is a camera feature that automatically detects whether a scene or subject can be captured in HDR. It also allows users to instantly save HDR-enabled pictures, without requiring them to wait for a few seconds till such images are saved.

The real-time HDR option, which is automatic by default, is hidden in the camera settings. To access it, users need to open the camera app and get into the camera settings by tapping the gear icon on the top right corner. Under both rear and front camera tabs, there will the HDR (rich tone) option that can be toggled off and on, or set on automatic mode.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) in India on January 10. The Galaxy A8 sports a 5.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 3,000mAh cell while the A8+ features a 6-inch screen and a 3,500mAh battery. Other then the display size and battery capacity, both phones share the same design language and internal features.

The pair also comes with other key features like fast-charging capability and the Bluetooth v5.0 standard. The phones also have IP68 certifications, meaning the devices can survive close to 5 feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Take a look at the key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) below: