Samsung is allegedly working on the successor of Galaxy A7 (2017) which was recently launched in India. The upcoming Galaxy A7 successor aka Galaxy A7 2018 has recently been spotted on the GFXBench site, wherein the specifications of the handset bearing model number SM-A730x were leaked in the benchmark report.

As we already know that the Galaxy A7 (2017) carried the model number SM-A720x, it is safe to consider that the new Galaxy A7 spotted in GFXBench report is indeed the 2018 version. The report clarifies some of the key specifications for the Galaxy A7 2018 variant including a full HD display with five-finger gesture support, 2.1GHz octa-core processor with Mali-G71 GPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.

Coming to the connectivity options, the GFX listing confirms the presence of Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi functionality on the Galaxy handset. Other key features listed in the benchmark report include proximity sensor, accelerometer, light sensor and gyroscope.

There is no word on its battery or microSD memory expansion slot in the benchmark listing. Samsung is yet to confirm the handset and its specs while we await further info on its availability and pricing.

With the Galaxy A7 (2018) making a stop on GFXBench, it is safe to assume that we are not too far from seeing its pricing details in the forthcoming leaks and rumours. To give you some perspective, the A7 2018 model could be priced slightly higher than its predecessor (Galaxy A7 2017) which is currently priced at Rs 33,490 in India.

Coming to the specifications, the A7 2017 sports a 5.7in full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection and fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by an octa-core 1.9GHz Exynos 7880 processor paired with 3GB RAM and Mali-T830MP3 graphics processor.

The Galaxy A7 2017 ships in a single 32GB storage configuration, which is further expandable up to 256GB using microSD slot. The device draws its power from a 3600mAh battery with quick-charging support.