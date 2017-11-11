Amid a flood of reports about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018), a new detail surfaced online on Friday revealing that the later may not be too far away from release as it has been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The timing of the FCC nod supports ongoing rumours that Samsung is getting ready to release the Galaxy A7 (2018) in a couple of months. Considering the fact that the company announced the Galaxy A (2017) series in January earlier this year, it's safe to assume that the successor models of these smartphones will also be unveiled in January 2018.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 7885 processor, which is the 10nm version of the Exynos 7880. Therefore, we can expect a significant increase in both performance and battery life.

The Exynos 7885 processor comes with two ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores (clocked at 2.1GHz) and four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores. It will also use an integrated LTE radio and Mali-G71 GPU.

In addition, the Exynos 7885 processor was also recently confirmed to support Bluetooth 5.0, suggesting that the feature, which has become a standard for flagship handsets, will come to Samsung's mid-range smartphone lineup as well.

Both Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are also expected to feature a Galaxy S8-like Infinity Display with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio. If turns out to be accurate, there are chances that these phones will lack the home button and the fingerprint sensor will likely be shifted to the back, below the rear camera.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) was also recently spotted on GFXBench with model number SM-A720x. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera.

In addition, the phone is also expected to have an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.