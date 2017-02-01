Last month, Samsung announced a list of Galaxy A and S series devices eligible for Android Nougat update and among them the company had listed only the Galaxy A3 and the A8 series, which left many Galaxy A5 and A7 series owners baffled.

Now, an Australia-based network carrier, Opus, on its software support page, has confirmed that the company has commenced testing Android Nougat software on Galaxy A5 series. If everything goes according to plan, Opus will roll out the update soon.

The announcement by Opus has puzzled many as Samsung has no plans to release Android Nougat even to 2015 series Galaxy A. So, how come 2014 series get such a preferential treatment?

Opus' software support page doesn't mention which series of Galaxy A5 will get the update. If history is any indication, it will be the 2016 series.

As per the treaty between Google's Android and phone-makers, like in this case Samsung, the company is obliged to provide 18 months of software support for the devices. But, Samsung is notorious for not complying with the agreement, especially when it comes to the mid-range phones.

So far, there is no official word on Galaxy A5 getting Android Nougat.

For those unaware, Android Nougat brings night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

Here's the official list of Samsung phones eligible for Android Nougat:

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

S6 edge Plus

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock)

Galaxy A3 (2016)

Galaxy A8 (2016)

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products and Android Nougat release schedules.