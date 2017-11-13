Samsung's Android mid-range phone Galaxy A5 (2018) is expected to break covers soon, as two reports from different sources have confirmed its existence.

A Samsung phone with model-number, SM-A530N, understood to be Galaxy A5 (2018), has been listed on the US government-run FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and also received the necessary certifications, which are mandatory to get before it enters the market.

And also, in a related development, Samsung has opened a dedicated support webpage with the same model number (SM-A530N) in its home country South Korea, further giving credence to the Galaxy A5 (2018) existence. However, there is no official information on the device's specifications.

Recent reports have indicated that Galaxy A5 (2018), like previous years, is expected to debut along with other A series devices, most likely is the Galaxy A7 (2018), which is also making rounds on the Internet.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018): What we know so far

The Galaxy A5 (2018) is expected to boast 5.5-inch screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the premium Galaxy S and the Note series, the upcoming device will also have a fingerprint sensor on the back, but it will be placed below the camera module.

Under-the-hood, it is said to house Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7885 processor backed by 4GB RAM. It is also expected to boast Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 800 meters wireless data transfer range and simultaneously connect to two wireless speakers.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018): Most expected features

Like Galaxy A5 (2018), the new A7 (SM-A720x) series is also expected to feature design, but bigger 5.7-inch/6.0-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and fingerprint sensor on the back, just below the camera module.

Inside, it is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera.

In addition, the phone is also expected to have an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

If previous Galaxy A7 and the A5 series launch pattern is taken as any indication, the new models are expected to make their debut in December 2017 or early January 2018.

