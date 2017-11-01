Samsung is keeping mum on its upcoming mid-range smartphones the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) but leaks have revealed almost all the key details. The latest we heard is that the handsets will come with Bluetooth 5.0.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are expected to be powered by the Exynos 7885 chipset, and now this processor has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG. The listing also revealed that it will support Bluetooth 5.0, which means handsets with this chipset will experience better data transfer and connect with multiple devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) was spotted on Geekbench site with model number Samsung SM-A530F, an Exynos 7885 processor clocking at 1.59 GHz, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, and a 4GB RAM. It also has a single-core score of 1541 and multi-core score of 4351.

It is also reported that the handset will come with an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB storage (with microSD card slot), and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, probably for the Chinese market.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) was also spotted on GFXBench with model number SM-A720x. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, an Exynos 7885 processor, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 16MP selfie camera.

It may be mentioned that the devices look beautiful with a metal-and-glass design, bezel-less display, dual camera on the front, and a fingerprint sensor on the back in a video shared by popular tipster Steve H @OnLeaks on YouTube. They are expected to be announced in early 2018.