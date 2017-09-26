We will hear more about Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) in the days to come as the company's ultimate device of the year – Galaxy Note 8 – has been released. Now, more details of these new handsets from the Galaxy A-series have been leaked, giving a clearer picture of what it may offer.

The South Korean technology giant is yet to reveal the release date of its upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) but reports have suggested that they could see the light of day early next year.

Interestingly, the schematic diagrams of the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have been leaked on the internet by a Chinese user and it shows the handsets come with Infinity Display like the recently released Galaxy Note 8 and fingerprint sensor in the back below the camera.

The case of GALAXY A5 2018(2/2) pic.twitter.com/ndAXi2yECE — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) September 25, 2017

The case of GALAXY A7 2018 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/zyxAtEzQNb — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) September 25, 2017

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) has been listed on Geekbench site with model number Samsung SM-A530F, an Exynos 7885 processor clocking at 1.59 GHz, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and a 4GB RAM.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A7 (2018) has been spotted with model number SM-A720x on the GFXBench site. The new device from Galaxy A-series is also expected to have a full HD display, a 2.1GHz octa-core processor with Mali-G71 GPU, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP main camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 16MP front-snapper.