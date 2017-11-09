Rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) featuring an Infinity Display has been around for quite some time now without any solid evidence. A new report, however, said on Wednesday that new smartphone is confirmed to come with a full-screen display having an 18.5:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8.

The latest information is sourced from a listing of the international unlocked variant of the Galaxy A5 (2018) bearing model number SM-A530F on the HTML5 Test website. According to it, the next-generation Galaxy A5's display will have a resolution of 846 x 412 pixels. Although the resolution reportedly seems inaccurate, it does confirm the 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The 18.5:9 aspect ratio also indirectly confirms that the Galaxy A5 (2018) will feature an Infinity Display, suggesting that the front will lack the home button and the fingerprint sensor will likely be shifted to the back of the phone, probably below the rear camera. All existing Galaxy A series handsets have the 16:9 aspect ratio display.

The listing on the HTML5 Test website also reveals that the Galaxy A5 (2018) is being tested with Android 7.1.1 Nougat onboard. Some previous reports also said that the phone would run on Nougat out of the box.

If the Galaxy A5 (2018) indeed gets an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, it's also safe to assume that the Galaxy A7 (2018) will also feature the same display, SamMobile reported.

According to recent leaks, both the Galaxy A5 (2018) and the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be powered by the Exynos 7885 chipset, and will support Bluetooth 5.0.

When it comes to the Galaxy A5 (2018), rumours have it that the phone will feature 4GB of RAM, 32GB of native storage and an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The upcoming Galaxy A series is likely to be launched early next year.