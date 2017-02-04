Samsung has made its latest smartphones -- Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) – available for purchase in the United Kingdom (UK). The handsets were unveiled along with the Galaxy A7 (2017) earlier last month.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) are currently available on Samsung UK website, but the Galaxy A7 (2017) is reportedly not coming to most European markets. The Galaxy A3 (2017) is priced at £279 (around $348 / Rs 23,350), while the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a price tag of £369 (around 460 / Rs 30,884). They are available in four colours – black sky, gold sand, blue mist, and peach cloud.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) specifications:

The device comes with IP68 water-and-dust proof certifications, sports a 4.7-inch HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,280x720 pixels, powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, and runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow operating system. It features a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 1256GB), a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 2,350mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) technology(Samsung Pay in select markets), Samsung KNOX, S-Voice, and Dual SIM.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) specifications:

The device features a 5.2-inch full HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution, powered by an Exynos 7880 processor clocking at 1.9GHz, and runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow operating system. It comes packed with a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB), a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

It shares the features with the Galaxy A5 (2017) in terms connectivity.