Samsung has released its latest A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017), in Indonesia. The company is yet to announce the release dates in India but it should happen soon as the devices have finally come to Asia.

The South Korean technology giant released the Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) in the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this month but didn't release the Galaxy A7 (2017) though all the devices were announced at a same event.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) specifications:

The device sports a 4.7-inch HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,280x720 pixels, powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, and runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow operating system. It features a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 1256GB), a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 2,350mAh battery.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) comes with a price tag of Rp 3,999 million / £279 (around $299/ Rs 20,140).

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) specifications:

The Galaxy A5 (2017) sports a 5.2-inch full HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution, powered by an Exynos 7880 processor clocking 1.9GHz, and runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB), a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

It is priced at Rp 4,999 million / £369 (around $375 / Rs 25,260).

The device features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (386 ppi pixel density), an Exynos 7880 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 3GB RAM. It also has a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 27mm, autofocus and LED flash, a 16MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,600mAh battery.

It is priced at Rp 5,999 million (around $450 / Rs 30,313).