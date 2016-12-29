Earlier in the week, Samsung teased the new Galaxy A (2017) series and hinted that the device would come with water-proof features. Now, the company has officially announced the launch details.

Previous reports indicated that the Galaxy A (2017) might make its debut at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, Las Vegas (January 5-8). Now, Samsung has commenced sending out invites to media outlets, confirming that it will indeed be launching the mid-tier phone in the same timeline (January 5), but in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Here's Samsung Malaysia's Galaxy A 2017 launch invitation script (courtesy, amanz.my)

"This new year, ring in a new wave of adventures and accomplishments to look forward to. Whether you live life on the edge or bask in spontaneous moments, embrace it and Live Unplanned What better way to start the New Year afresh with an A-list atmosphere? Join us as we reveal the all-new Samsung Galaxy A series (2017)!"

As per numerous reports, Samsung is expected to initially launch three models — the Galaxy A3, the Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy A7.

Among the three, the Galaxy A7 (2017) is a top-end phone. It is said to sport a 5.7-inch full HD display, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP cameras on both front and back, Exynos 7880 octa-core processor and a 3,500mAh battery.

As far as the Galaxy A5 (2017) is concerned, it comes second in the pecking order. It is said to feature a 5.2-inch full HD screen, 13MP primary camera, Samsung Exynos 7880 octa-core, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,000mAh cell.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A3 (2017) is a low-end phone, and is expected to sport 4.7-inch HD display and come with 12MP camera on the back and 8MP snapper on the front. Inside, it is said to house Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core, 16GB storage, 2GB RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery.

