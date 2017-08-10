Over the past few weeks several Galaxy Note8-related leaks in the form of images and spec-sheet surfaced online, leaving very little for imagination on what to expect from the Samsung's new phablet, but now it looks like there was one hidden display feature many spies failed to detect.

It has come to light that Samsung has incorporated pressure sensitive 'Force Touch' display panel in the Galaxy Note8, similar to the 3D Touch seen in Apple iPhones (iPhone 6s series and later), reported The Investor.

For those unaware, 3D Touch feature enables the phone's display to intuitively sense the difference in finger's pressure to enable new gestures -- Peek and Pop. The users can dip in and out of content without losing their place. They just need to press the screen lightly to get a Peek at a photo, email, web page or other content, and if pressed a little deeper, app pops up and fully opens, so the user can dig deep into the content.

However, we are not sure if the Force Touch feature will have limited abilities like the Galaxy S8 series. The latter as the pressure sensor only at the bottom centre, where the physical button used to be in the Galaxy S7 series. Many fans will be hoping the Force Touch feature covers whole display so that they can make full use of it, rather than just wake up the phone's display.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note7 heir

As per the information we have gathered so far, Samsung Galaxy Note8 will be pretty similar to the Galaxy S8 series in terms of external and also internally, as well. It will come with visually appealing Infinity Display feature and also dedicated Bixby button below the volume rockers on the left side, but its structure will be marginally bigger (6.3-inch) and squarer in shape compared to the Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inch).

Furthermore, it will have dedicated slot at the bottom to pull in and out the S Pen stylus.

It is expected to sport a super AMOLED QHD+ display with 1440 x 2960p resolution having 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Note8 is said to house 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 10nanometer class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or Samsung Exynos 9985 depending on the region of sale) octa-core and a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging, as well.

The Galaxy Note8 is expected to house two 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is expected to offer Galaxy Note8 in four colour options—Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey and priced it around $1000.

After getting unveiled on August 23 at New York City, Samsung Galaxy Note8 pre-order service is expected to kick off on September 1 and finally hit stores on September 15 in global markets.

