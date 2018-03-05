Samsung will be offering a cashback of up to Rs 8,000 on the purchase of select Galaxy smartphones between March 5 to 8 as part of the Samsung Carnival sale on Amazon India and Samsung's official e-store. The cashback will be credited in the form of Amazon Pay balance.

During the Samsung Carnival sale, a range of Samsung smartphones will be available at discounted prices along with the cashback, including the flagship Galaxy Note 8 (REVIEW), the recently launched Galaxy A8+ and Galaxy On7 Prime and Samsung's budget offerings Galaxy On7 Pro and the Galaxy On5 Pro.

As part of the sale, Samsung will be offering Rs 8,000 cashback on the Galaxy Note 8 (64GB variant) which was launched at Rs 67,900 in September last year. The flagship device will be available at Rs 59,900 after the cashback. It has to be noted that the cashback is applicable on phones purchased both on Amazon.in and Samsung Shop e-store, but will be credited to Amazon Pay.

Likewise, interested buyers can also buy the Galaxy A8+ at a discounted price. The Galaxy A8+ which was launched at Rs 32,900 earlier this year, will be available for Rs 28,990 during the Samsung Carnival sale. The price is inclusive of the Rs 4,000 Amazon pay cashback.

In the mid-range segment, the Galaxy On7 Prime, which comes with a specialized feature called Samsung Mall, will be available at Rs 12,990, including an Amazon cashback of Rs 2,000. This means the phone will effectively cost Rs 10,990 after the cashback. There will also be Rs 1,000 cashback on the Galaxy On7 Pro and the Galaxy on5 Pro.

Apart from the cashback offer, customers can also exchange their existing smartphones and get great value for their old devices. Additionally, there's also no-cost EMI option available for eligible customers who choose to pay via credit/debit card, Amazon Pay, and net banking.

Meanwhile, Samsung had earlier held a similar Samsung Carnival sale on Flipkart a little while back.