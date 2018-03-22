Amazon India and Samsung are treating customers to another round of the 'Samsung Carnival sale.' The Samsung Carnival sale will be held from March 21 to March 24 on Amazon.in.

During the four-day sale, customers can avail attractive discounts and amazing deals on Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, Galaxy On7 Pro and the premium flagship Galaxy Note 8. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering exciting exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, as well as Amazon Pay cashback worth up to Rs 8,000 as part of the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ at Rs 28,990

As part of the Samsung Carnival, Galaxy A8+ is available with a flat Rs 2,000 discount. The recently launched smartphone is currently up for grabs at Rs 28,990, down from its regular price of Rs 30,990. Customers who are opting for exchange will get additional Rs 2,000 discount on top of the final exchange value.

The phone can also be purchased with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 4,832.

The Galaxy A8+ is Samsung's mid-range flagship which comes with a similar design as Galaxy S8 with a 6-inch Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 16MP + 8MP dual selfie cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 59,900

Buyers interested in buying the flagship Galaxy Note 8 will get Rs 8,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance, which means the phone will effectively cost Rs 59,990.

Galaxy Note 8 is a flagship smartphone that comes with high-end features like 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2K resolution, dual rear cameras with OIS, octa-core Exynos 8995 SoC, and an S-Pen among other things.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime from Rs 9,490

Amazon India is offering additional Rs 1,500 discount on the exchange on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy On7 Prime smartphone.

The 32GB storage variant of the On7 Prime can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 9,490, after availing the addition Rs 1,500 discount, while the 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 11,490, down from Rs 14,990.

Galaxy On7 Prime was launched in India in January. It comes with a specialized feature called Samsung Mall which allows users to shop for products by pointing the camera at a product or photo. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 13MP rear camera, and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro at Rs 28,489

Galaxy C9 Pro which was launched at a premium price tag of Rs 36,900 in April last year is currently listed for a discounted price of Rs 28,489.

Galaxy C9 pro comes with a 6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor. The phone packs 6GB of RAM and 64Gb of storage and sports a 16MP flagship-grade rear camera with dual LED flash and another 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime at Rs 13,990

In the mid-range, the popular Galaxy J7 Prime is available at Rs 13,990, down from Rs 15,300. There is also an additional Rs 1,500 cashback for Airtel customers which will be credited in the form of Airtel Money.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro

In the budget range, Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro have been listed at Rs 6,990 and Rs 6,490, respectively.

In addition to smartphones, the sale also includes discounts and offers on various other Samsung products including TVs, refrigerators, microwaves, and ACs.