We have seen popular online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart organizing shopping extravaganza like the recent Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Republic Day Sale, where hordes of items, including smartphones are sold with attractive discounts. Now, Samsung India has come up with exclusive offers on its popular handsets like Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On7, and several others through Samsung Carnival 2018.

The South Korean technology giant is giving a discount of more than Rs 6,000 for its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, and attractive offers on other handsets during its Samsung Carnival sales from February 17 to 20 on its official website. Consumers also can avail 10 percent cash back on ICICI credit card EMI.

Samsung Carnival came just a few days after Flipkart concluded its Samsung Carnival sale (from February 6 to 9).

Here are Samsung Carnival 2018 best offers on smartphones:

- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB storage variant is currently available at Rs 26,990 against the original price of Rs 33,250 (Rs 6,260 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB storage) is priced at Rs 35,900 against the original price of Rs 41,900 (Rs 6,000 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy A8+ is currently priced at Rs 32,990 (get Rs 1,500 off by purchasing with ICICI cards)

- Samsung Galaxy On Max is priced at Rs 13,900 against Rs 15,900 (Rs 2,000 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant is priced at Rs 16GB 9,999 against Rs 10,999 (Rs 1000 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,900 against Rs 12,900 (Rs 1000 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is priced at Rs 7,490 against Rs 9,490 (Rs 2,000 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is priced at Rs 6,990 against Rs 7,990 (Rs 1000 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro is priced at Rs 6,790 against Rs 6,990 (Rs 200 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy On5 is priced at Rs 6,290 against Rs 6,900 (Rs 610 discount)

- Samsung Galaxy On7 Price 32GB is priced at Rs 12,990 and the 64GB at Rs 14,990 (Rs 2,000 JioMoney Cashback)