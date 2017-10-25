Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The best smartphone ever made? Close
Though Christmas is more than a month away, around 200 lucky Spanish flight passengers received their gift early courtesy, Samsung.

The technology company's Spanish arm distributed free Galaxy Note8 to 200 passengers flying from Madrid to A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.

Why the sudden love?

Well, exactly a year ago, Samsung Spain and other international division of the company had a torrid time dealing with battery defect in the Galaxy Note7 that caused the device to catch fire, which eventually led to a worldwide ban of use and carrying of phablet on flights. Samsung had a bid headache of recovering 2.5 million devices from the customers. It was both harrowing for both Samsung and the Galaxy Note7 users as they faced hardships during airport check-in.

The company's brand image was hit with a massive dent, as all airlines across the world specifically asked users not use or carry Galaxy Note7 onboard every time before the departure for several months.

Several experts and consumers worried that this might bring Samsung to the ground, but to everyone's amazement, Samsung literally raised from the ashes like a Phoenix. It did so by humbly accepting that the fault was from their side and vowed to improve safety procedure. It launched the Galaxy S8 series and followed by the Note8 in August 2017 and going by the sales number, both the models are doing well across the world and out-selling the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Now, as a sweet gesture to compensate for the inconvenience caused last year, Samsung Spain surprised the flight passengers with free Galaxy Note8 worth more than €1,010 (approx.$1,188/Rs.77,401) having a note, which reads (translated): "A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board."

Also read- IMC 2017: Samsung Android flagship Galaxy Note8 wins 'Gadget of the Year' award

There is no word on whether Samsung has any plans of doing the free Galaxy Note8 hand-out promotional campaign as such.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8:

Model Samsung Galaxy Note8
Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen, HDR 10 content compatible Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield
  • Pixel density: 521ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android 8.0 Oreo is coming soon)
Processor
  • Model 1 for USA & China: 10nm architecture 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998) octa-core (2.35 Kryo cores x 4 + 1.9GHz Kryo cores x 4) CPU
  • Model 2 for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), India and other regions: 10nm architecture 64-bit class Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (2.3GHz cores x 4 + 1.7GHz cores x 4) CPU
GPU
  • Model 1: Adreno 540
  • Model 2: Mali-G71 MP20
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: Wide-angle 12MP (Dual Pixel AutoFocus, f/1.7 aperture) + Telephoto 12MP (AutoFocus, f/2.4 aperture & OIS); both the cameras boasts OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, 2 x Optical ZOOM, up to 10 X Digital ZOOM, dual-tone LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detect)
  • Front: 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture
Battery 3,300mAh;
  • Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast Charging compatible with QC 2.0
Network 4G LTE (Cat. 16)
S Pen More sensitive, more brush features, S Memo, GIF animations with Smart Select, Air Command functions, Magnify, Translate, Samsung Notes, a new unified app allowing users to jot down handwritten notes, draw, or edit memos from one location, Screen off memo allows you to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as you remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display and make edits directly from the Always On Display.
Add-ons IP68 certified(both the Galaxy Note8 & S Pen), fingerprint sensor, facial recognition system, Iris scanner, SIM: single (type: nano)/hybrid (select markets; type nano + nano or micro SD),Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2mbps), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO 1024QAM), Samsung Pay via NFC (Near Field Communication) & MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), Type-C USB port, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/ BeiDou, DeX support,
Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm
Weight 195g
Colours Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue
Price
  • In US: starts with $930 (€788/Rs.59,557)
  • In India: Rs. 67,900.
