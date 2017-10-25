Though Christmas is more than a month away, around 200 lucky Spanish flight passengers received their gift early courtesy, Samsung.

The technology company's Spanish arm distributed free Galaxy Note8 to 200 passengers flying from Madrid to A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.

Why the sudden love?

Well, exactly a year ago, Samsung Spain and other international division of the company had a torrid time dealing with battery defect in the Galaxy Note7 that caused the device to catch fire, which eventually led to a worldwide ban of use and carrying of phablet on flights. Samsung had a bid headache of recovering 2.5 million devices from the customers. It was both harrowing for both Samsung and the Galaxy Note7 users as they faced hardships during airport check-in.

The company's brand image was hit with a massive dent, as all airlines across the world specifically asked users not use or carry Galaxy Note7 onboard every time before the departure for several months.

Several experts and consumers worried that this might bring Samsung to the ground, but to everyone's amazement, Samsung literally raised from the ashes like a Phoenix. It did so by humbly accepting that the fault was from their side and vowed to improve safety procedure. It launched the Galaxy S8 series and followed by the Note8 in August 2017 and going by the sales number, both the models are doing well across the world and out-selling the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Now, as a sweet gesture to compensate for the inconvenience caused last year, Samsung Spain surprised the flight passengers with free Galaxy Note8 worth more than €1,010 (approx.$1,188/Rs.77,401) having a note, which reads (translated): "A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board."

There is no word on whether Samsung has any plans of doing the free Galaxy Note8 hand-out promotional campaign as such.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8: