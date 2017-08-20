After releasing the much awaited Bixby Voice (English) feature to the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ in US, Samsung is preparing for global roll-out ahead of the Galaxy Note8.

During the Galaxy S8 series unveiling event, Samsung spent a considerable amount of time explaining the Bixby features, but when the flagship phone finally hit stores, it came to light that Bixby came with only Vision, Home, and Reminder, but the most important Bixby Voice feature was left out as Samsung needed more time to optimise the feature to recognise different accents.

After the initial delay, Samsung Bixby Voice was first made available in the company's home market South Korea. Later in July, the English version made its way to US and now the company is all set to make it globally available on Galaxy S8 series, not only in English but also in other languages as well.

Germany-based Galaxy S8 series owners are claiming that they can now dictate notes to the device in their local language. Users in several regions such as the India, the Netherlands, South Africa and the United Kingdom, among others are also getting the Bixby app updates, reported SamMobile.

What Samsung Bixby Voice can do?

With the latest Bixby update, Galaxy S8 series owners can perform almost every task, even conventional touch gesture commands, on their phone using just the voice.

Currently, the rival digital assistant have mastered in a few select applications leading to confusion among users, which commands works via touch and voice.

It is capable of integrating all the information available online. Instead of inclining on some select apps installed in the phone for a particular service, Bixby can also intuitively improve itself by learning the users' preferences over time.

Most notable aspect of Bixby is that it allows users navigate the phone however they like to use—with both voice and touch, or by switching seamlessly between the two. This is very unique to Bixby and no other digital assistant in the market has this switching feature.

Currently, Bixby is fully integrated into native apps and will also be integrated into select third-party apps, and makes it easier to find and use their best features.

It completes multi-app, complex requests; for instance, you can ask Bixby to group pictures from your latest vacation, and sending them to your friends. And if Bixby doesn't understand a step, it will complete as much of the task as possible, rather than not even starting, Samsung claims.

Samsung, earlier in the week, released the official video teaser of the upcoming Galaxy Note8 suggesting that it might come with Bixby Voice out-of-the-box.

Furthermore, Samsung is also working on smart home speaker in the lines on Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo, Apple HomePod and Google Home.

