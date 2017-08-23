After months of testing, Samsung has officially started rolling out the Bixby Voice feature with English language support in major global regions ahead of Galaxy Note 8 launch.

Samsung confirmed the news on its official SmartLife Twitter page. With the announcement, Bixby Voice, which has been due since April, was first released in the US in July, and now it is being made available in around 200 countries.

"The way you use your #GalaxyS8 #GalaxyS8Plus will never be the same. #Bixby Voice(US English) is here! Get started by saying, 'Hi, Bixby'," tweeted Samsung SmartLife.

The company is expected to release the Bixby Voice with regional languages such German and Japanese, among others soon.

What makes Samsung Bixby Voice different from others?

The latest Bixby Voice update allows Galaxy S8 series owners to perform almost every task, even conventional touch gesture commands, on their phone using just the voice.

Currently, the capabilities of rival digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are quite limited as they have access to in a few select applications leading to confusion among users.

However, Samsung Bixby Voice is fully optimised and is tailor-made to work with Galaxy S8 and future Galaxy S and Note series' hardware such as the screen, camera and also companion accessories: VR (Virtual Reality) head gear, Gear S smartwatch and GearFit training band series. It is capable of integrating all the information available online and instead of inclining on some select apps installed on the phone for a particular service, Bixby can also intuitively improve itself by learning users' preferences over time.

Most notable aspect of Bixby is that it allows users navigate the phone however they like to use—with both voice and touch, or by switching seamlessly between the two. This is unique to Bixby and no other digital assistant in the market has this switching feature.

Currently, Bixby is fully integrated into native apps and will be integrated into select third-party apps, and make it easier to find and use their best features.

It completes multi-app, complex requests; for instance, you can ask Bixby to group pictures from your latest vacation, and sending them to your friends. And if Bixby doesn't understand a step, it will complete as much of the task as possible, rather than not even starting, Samsung claims.

In a related development, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to make its official debut later today in New York City. It is expected to come with Bixby Voice (English) feature out-of-the-box.

