Samsung has just announced the Pro variant of Galaxy J5 aka Galaxy J5 Pro with upgraded RAM and storage configuration. The J5 was unveiled last month with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while its Pro version ships with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy J5 Pro is now available in Thailand as part of its debut release while there is still no word on its global availability. Apart from the RAM and storage upgrade, the J5 Pro will feature the same design language and specifications as its regular variant.

Some of the key features of the J5 Pro include a 5.2in Super AMOLED HD display, 13MP dual cameras, support for microSD expansion up to 256GB and a 3,000mAh battery. The handset will be powered by the Samsung's Exynos 7870 chipset and run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The J5 Pro also features a fingerprint scanner on the front panel, besides offering dual-SIM support.

The smartphone is now retailing at THB 9,990 or $295 (Rs 19,000 approx.) in Thailand. We just have to wait and see if Samsung has any plans to release the upgraded version of Galaxy J5 in other parts of the globe.