Last month, Samsung officially ended the Android 7.0 Nougat beta testing on Samsung Galaxy S7 (S7 edge) series and announced the release of the public version in January 2017. Now, the company has commenced deploying the update bearing build number G935FXXU1DPLR to the public.

The Nougat roll-out is limited to a few device owners in select regions, as Samsung wants to test the software, one final time, to make sure that there are no bugs in it, SamMobile reported.

Though Samsung released five beta versions to registered developers, there are slight chances that some issues might go unnoticed. They may surface when a large number of people start using it. Samsung, which is already facing flak for Galaxy Note7 debacle, will not risk further dent on its brand image with a software glitch. Samsung will release the Android Nougat to the public en masse only once it is convinced that there are no issues.

We expect the company to deploy the software in all regions across the world by the end of January or early February.

What to expect in Android 7.0 Nougat update

Android Nougat brings night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

In addition to Nougat features, it comes with Always On Display that lets you change the clock colour, improved accessibility, lock screen customised to display enhanced notification, card dynamic adjustment of display size, improved calendar, titles displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use your own image for the display, and newer clock styles.

The revamped home screen supports the Launcher shortcut feature for quick options, direct Reply to notifications, refurbished call screen that clearly represents call status for received call, more simplified UI, swipe on camera supported, Smart Manager and improved Power Saver settings.

Samsung Galaxy S7 series owners can check for update manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System update.

Samsung Galaxy S7 series owners can check for update manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System update.