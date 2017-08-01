After releasing Android Nougat to flagship phones, Samsung finally commenced rolling out Google mobile OS v7.0 to mid-range Galaxy A series phones.

As of now, Nougat update bearing version number: A320FXXU2BQG5 has been deployed to the 2017-series Galaxy A3 (model: SM-A320F) in Russia, reported SamMobile. But, the good news is that the company is expected to be expanded to more regions in coming days.

What's coming in Android Nougat?

Android Nougat update brings the much needed night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimization, multi-window options and more.

In addition to standard Nougat features, Samsung is bringing its own custom features such as Always On Display that lets device owner change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has also been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to better meet their specific needs by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

How to install Android Nougat OTA update on Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017):

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Which Samsung phone is next in line to get Android Nougat?

2017-series Galaxy A7 and the Galaxy A5 are the most likely candidates to get the Android Nougat. Just three weeks ago, both the aforementioned devices received Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

If the history is taken as any indication, Samsung is expected to roll-out the update to both the devices by this month end.

