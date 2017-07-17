Samsung's 2017-series mid-range Galaxy A7 and the A5 will soon get the Google's latest mobile OS update in coming days. The aforementioned devices have secured certification on Wi-Fi Alliance running the Android 7.0 Nougat software.

With Wi-Fi Alliance giving nod to Samsung, it is one step closer to officially rolling out the firmware to the public en masse. If previous release pattern is taken as any indication, Galaxy A7 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) owners can expect to get a taste of Google's candy flavoured OS by the end of July or early August.

For those unaware, Galaxy A7 and A5 (& also A3) series made their debut in January 2017 with Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Now, Android Nougat update will bring extra features with it like night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

In addition to Nougat features, Samsung is bringing its own custom features, including the Always On Display that lets the device owner change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to better meet their specific needs by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products, Android Nougat release schedules.