After months of software testing, Samsung has finally started rolling out the eagerly awaited Android 7.0 Nougat update to the 2015-series flagship phones in select regions of Europe.

As of now, the Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge owners in Switzerland, Germany and Italy have begun receiving Google mobile v7.0 OS notifications on their devices, reported Swiss-based Android blog, Giga.de.

The new update, which bears version number:G925FXXU5EQBG, is huge in size. Samsung device owners are advised to free up the device's internal storage (about 1.5GB) and also make sure to back-up their phones, to avoid any loss of data. Sometimes, if the software upgrade faces any interruption, it might wipe out the memory.

How to install Android Nougat update on Samsung Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge:

1. Once you get the update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

In addition to Nougat features, Samsung has incorporated many custom features including Always On Display that lets you change the clock colour, improved accessibility, lock screen customised to display enhanced notification, card dynamic adjustment of display size, improved calendar, titles displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use your own image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

The revamped home screen also supports the Launcher shortcut feature for quick options, direct Reply to notifications, refurbished call screen that clearly represents call status for the received call, more simplified UI, swipe on camera supported, Smart Manager and improved Power Saver settings.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung and Android Nougat release schedule.

Read more: Android Nougat release update: See if your smartphone is eligible for Google's new mobile v7.0 OS