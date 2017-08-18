In the last couple of months, Samsung has been steadily rolling out the Android Nougat to Galaxy A series —A7, A5 & A3 (2016 and 2017) -- and now the company is set to expand the software release initiative to four more devices.

Samsung's smartphones—Galaxy A8 (SM-A800), A9 Pro(SM-A910X) and the tablet series: Galaxy Tab E (8.0-inch: SM-T37X and 9.7-inch: SM-T560) have been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification website running the Android Nougat, reported SamMobile.

This means, Samsung has finished the software testing and would soon roll-out the update to the public soon.

When can Samsung device owners expect to get the new Android Nougat update?

Usually, when OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers), in this case Samsung, get the final nod from Wi-Fi Alliance's certification agency, it takes a couple of weeks or a month (maximum) to officially roll out the firmware to the public en masse.

So, the Galaxy A8 (SM-A800), A9 Pro(SM-A910X) and the tablet series: Galaxy Tab E (8.0-inch: SM-T37X and 9.7-inch: SM-T560) owners can expect to get a taste of Google's candy flavoured OS by the end of August or early September.

What's coming in Android Nougat?

Android Nougat update brings much needed multi-window options night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimization and more.

Besides the standard Nougat features, Samsung is bringing its own custom options, including the Always On Display that lets device owner change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has also been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to meet their specific needs in a better way by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

