At a time when the tech world is eagerly waiting for Samsung to unveil the highly-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, the Korean version of the handset with the model number SM-N950KOR has got the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

According to Phonearena, the Korean Galaxy Note 8's FCC filing indicates that the model will use the FCC E-label technique while the screen will sport an edge-to-edge glass. The FCC ID of the handset is A3LSMN950KOR, which will be found under Settings à About Device à Battery Info.

The latest information came less than a week after the FCC reportedly green lit four variants of the Galaxy Note 8, including the global "Korean" version powered by the Exynos 8995 chipset with 6GB of RAM, two US-bound models with the Snapdragon 835 processor and a display-only model with no wireless capabilities.

Although the FCC filing doesn't offer further details about the Galaxy Note 8 specifications, it does help people get swept up in the excitement as the grand unveiling of the device is only a few weeks away. On top of that, a recent report also said that Galaxy Note 8 would be made available for public to purchase off the store shelves from September 15 onwards.

Rumours are rife that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature an Infinity Display measuring 6.3 inches. The edges of the phone are expected to be rounded off like the ones on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. However, the leaked renders have suggested that the Note 8's design could be slightly boxier than the Galaxy S8 models.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also rumoured to come with a rear dual-camera system, which will be separated from the fingerprint sensor by an LED flash/heart rate monitor. When it comes to other specs, the handset may have 64GB of internal storage with support for external expansion using microSD cards. The phone is also speculated to be offered with 128GB of native storage.

Other rumoured specs include a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging, 12MP dual cameras and a wide-angle 8MP front camera.