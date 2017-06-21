Samsung has been making Galaxy S Active series for years, but the launch of the Galaxy S8 series created doubts on whether the company will be able to make the 2017-series Active, given the fact that the original model's infinity display is hard to replicate in a rugged phone structure. Now, it has come to light that it is indeed under works.

Samsung has accidentally listed the Galaxy S8 Active (model number: G892A) among the other devices compatible with the Android apps and proprietary Knox security application on the company's official website, hinting that the phone will break covers in near future.

The listing also confirmed that the Galaxy S8 Active, like previous generation models, will be sold exclusively on AT&T. The device is shown to support only the AT&T Hot Spots.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: What we know so far

As per latest reports, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will come with IP68 dust-and-water resistance certification. However, Samsung might alter the design language, so that the device meets US military-grade rugged MIL-STD-810G standard (includes humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acceleration; shock and transport shock and more).

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active SM-G892A mentioned on Samsung's website: https://t.co/spMSFkRjXJ / App list: (PDF) https://t.co/J6eJLfLV9q — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 19, 2017

How drastic the change will be is anybody's guess, but the phone is likely to lose the dual-edge curve screen on the edge. Hopefully, the top and the bottom extended display would remain intact.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to come with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 12MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary camera and an 8MP front snapper with autofocus, as seen in the Galaxy S8 series. But the biggest upgrade is said to be in the battery, which is said to have at least 20-30 percent more capacity.

Watch this space for the latest news on Samsung products.