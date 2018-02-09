Samantha has come under attack from a section of her followers on her Instagram account. The actress had posted of herself wearing a bikini and she was shamed for wearing it and posting a picture of the same on the public platform.

The actress, who recently tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya is holidaying in Maldives. She sported a pink and black-color bikini as she relaxed on a hammock. The actress captioned the picture, "This isn't a want it's a NEEEEED!!!! #tired #tired #tired #tired Is it vacation time yet? #dreamer, [sic]".

However, her followers on the picture were not too pleased with her choice of clothes, more so because she is a married woman! They were visibly upset with her 'indecent clothes'. And while they were busy shamming her, the actress had the most savage reply to her haters!

Responding to the criticism, she wrote, "Well... now I had to go and put up a quote .. because my previous post didn't really scream ' I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE M̶I̶N̶E̶ YOURS !!" and posted the picture below, which was most certainly a befitting reply.

Her hardcore fans too joined her and slammed those, who took objection over her bikini picture.

The issue apart, Samantha's teaser from her forthcoming movie Rangasthalam has been revealed. The actress, in the village belle avatar, will be seen sporting a half-saree.