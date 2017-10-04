The Akkinenis have chosen a surprising destination for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. While a lot of Telugu stars are known to tie the knot in Hyderabad, the family has decided to celebrate the day in Goa.

However, this has not cut down the expense of the marriage and it will be one of the grandest weddings to be held in the recent years. Going by reports, the venue alone costs Rs 10 crore.The marriage will be solemnised as per the Hindu and Christian customs keeping the religions of both the individuals in mind.

Naga Chaitanya is a Hindu, while Samantha is a Christian.

They will tie the knot as per the Hindu customs on October 6, and a day later, they will have a Christian wedding. The families of the couple have planned to host the wedding reception a week later in Hyderabad.

Samantha will be donning the vintage saree of Naga Chaitanya's grandmother D Rajeshwari with gold ornaments, including a specially designed waistband and armbands. Whereas Naga Chaitanya will sport a traditional silk dhoti for his Hindu wedding.

She will sport a gown designed by Kreshna Bajaj for the Christian wedding.

Guest List

The Akkinenis have kept the guest list minimal. The reports confirm that the immediate relatives of both the families, which include Akkinenis and Daggubatis, will be attending the event. Around 150 guests will be flown to the destination in a specially charted flight.

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Chinmayi with her hubby Rahul Ravindran, and a few other celebs have been invited. However, the wedding reception will be graced by the bigwigs of South Indian film industry.

Three days after their marriage, the couple will be back to work. They will not be taking a break now and will only go for a honeymoon during Christmas extending up to the New Year.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have known each other since they worked in the 2010 hit film Yem Maaya Chesave. They shared screen space in three other films like Autonagar Surya, Manam and Thrayam.

After a few years courtship, they got engaged in January 2017.