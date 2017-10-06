Even as the fans of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya wait with bated breath to get the first glimpse of their wedding photographs, some pictures and videos have reportedly hit the internet through backdoors.

A few pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media claim that they were leaked from the venue. In one of the clips, we get to see a colourfully lit venue and decorated tents.

However, the authenticity of the clips and photographs is yet to be ascertained. The couple or their relatives are not seen in any of these "leaked" videos.

Countdown for the Wedding



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are just hours away from becoming man and wife as the celebrity couple takes their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. With the blessings of both the families, their marriage will be solemnised at Goa.

The couple will have their wedding as per both the Hindu and Christian customs. The Hindu wedding rituals begin with 'mehendi' ceremony at 3 pm on Friday, October 6 and they will tie the knot at the auspicious time of 11.52 pm.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will have their Christian wedding between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday, October 7. Their wedding will be held at W Goa hotel in Bardez, Goa.

However, the families have kept the guest list to the minimum and only about 100 people are attending the ceremony. Among the celebrities, Daggubattis, Akkhinenis along with Ram Charan, Junior NTR and a few other families have been invited.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya came met each other on the sets of their debut movie Yem Maaya Chesave. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love.