Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had their wedding reception a month after tying the knot in Goa. It has become the talk of the town with politicians, businessman and film stars gracing the event in Hyderabad.

The blushing bride Samantha wore a lilac gown with a diamond jewellery, the groom donned a blue suit.

Who all attended the event?

The people from the Daggubatti and Akkineni families were in full attendance. Apart from them, Megastar Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan Teja, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Devi Sri Prasad, K Raghavendra Rao and many other big names were spotted at the wedding reception of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who are now referred to as 'ChaiSam', a made-up word coined from the combination of their names.

However, many top names gave a miss to the reception. Notably, Tamil actor Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Tamanna Bhatia, Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan were not spotted at the event. It has to be noted that Samantha had worked with these stars in multiple films.

Although some family members of Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and Pawan Kalyan represented them, there was none from the family of Vijay, with whom she worked recently in blockbuster Mersal.

However, the fans of some of the stars have expressed their surprise over their favourite icons failing to attend the wedding reception. Nonetheless, it is believed that their other commitments kept them away from the wedding reception. As per the reports, Ilayathalapathy failed to turn up due to his Dubai trip.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their sparkling chemistry struck a chord with the audiences and the couple went on to star together in Manam and Autonagar Surya. The actors dated secretly for a couple of years.

When the rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2015, Naga Chaitanya's dad Akkineni Nagarjuna himself officially confirmed their relationship. The couple got engaged on January 29, 2017. Their marriage was performed as per Hindu rituals in Goa on October 6 and a day later, they had a Christian marriage.