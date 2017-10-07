1 / 5









Samantha has tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya on Friday, 6 October. Their marriage was performed at W Goa hotel in Bardez, Goa. The couple has two weddings – one as per the Hindu customs and the other according to Christian rituals.

The wedding celebrations kicked off with 'mehendi' at 3 pm on Friday and Naga Chaitanya tied the 'mangala sutra' at the auspicious time of 11.52 pm in the presence of their families members and close friends.

The blushing bride sported

On Saturday, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will have their Christian wedding between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

Guest List

The Akkinenis have kept the guest list minimal. The reports confirm that the immediate relatives of both the families, which include Akkinenis and Daggubatis, will be attending the event. Around 150 guests will be flown to the destination in a specially charted flight.

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Chinmayi with her hubby Rahul Ravindran, and a few other celebs have been invited. However, the wedding reception will be graced by the bigwigs of South Indian film industry.

Three days after their marriage, the couple will be back to work. They will not be taking a break now and will only go for a honeymoon during Christmas extending up to the New Year.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have known each other since they worked in the 2010 hit film Yem Maaya Chesave. They shared screen space in three other films like Autonagar Surya, Manam and Thrayam.

My fairy tale . Too good to be true @josephradhik @kreshabajaj A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

After a few years courtship, they got engaged in January 2017.