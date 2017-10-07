Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have begun a new journey together, and are being showered with wishes from fans and well-wishers.

The couple tied the knot in an event that was restricted to their immediate families and close friends.

The two-day wedding celebration kickstarted with the "mehendi" ceremony on Friday, October 6. The wedding rituals began late in the evening and the groom tied the "mangal sutra" at the auspicious time of 11:52 pm.

Samantha was seen wearing a powder-blue lehenga with pink-and-blue floral embroidery for her "mehendi" ceremony. She was presented a saree of Naga Chaitanya's grandmother D Rajeshwari, which she wore for the wedding, reported the Times of India.

On the other end, Naga Chaitanya sported a traditional silk dhoti and kurta.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will have one more wedding celebration on Saturday as per Christian customs.

Meanwhile, many celebrities from South India have wished the newlyweds, who are now referred to as "ChaySam," a portmanteau of the first part of their first names.

Trisha Krishnan: Congrats u two❤️@Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni N thanks for re-installing my faith in fairy talesWish u the bestesttt

Shruti haasan: Here's wishing @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 a lifetime of happiness and love !! God bless ❤️

Kriti kharbanda: #ChaySam they make u believe that true love does exist!Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni ❤️❤️ to a lifetime of happiness!

Nani: Wishing @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 a beautiful life together .. Karthik ki Jessi ki Subham card padipoyindhi :)

Manoj Kumar Manchu: Together forever! #ChaySam Wishing a blessed and happy married life to an adorable couple @Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni

Tamannaah Bhatia‏: Wishing @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni a very happy married life , two of the sweetest people I know ❤❤

Rakul Preet: Congratulationssss to d most adorable couple @Samanthaprabhu2 n @chay_akkineni .wishin u happiness n togetherness forever n ever n ever ❤️

Harish Shankar: Congratulations Couple @Samanthaprabhu2 , @chay_akkineni Stay blessed & All the best for the New Journey

Taapsee Pannu: Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 !! Here's to the beginning of a new beautiful chapter of life. I pray and wish it's as cheerful as your smile

Lakshmi Manchu: #ChaySam wishing you a lifetime of bliss and beautiful babies. God bless you in this union. There is magic in ur story.

LAVANYA‏: Wishing the beautiful couple @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 a very happy married life! ❤️❤️

Mahesh Babu: Congratulations to the lovely couple @chay_akkineni & @Samanthaprabhu2 ..Wishing you both a life filled with love, light & happiness :)

Atlee: Wish u a Happy married life da thambi @Samanthaprabhu2 and dear bro @chay_akkineni

Kasturi Shankar: My fondest wishes to the Happy couple and their families. @iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 God Bless #chaisam

I love you my forever ❤️❤️❤️ #chaysam A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:29am PDT