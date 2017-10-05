The stage is set for the wedding of leading south actress Samantha with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, the son of Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna. They will tie the knot at W Goa hotel in Bardez, Goa.

Two Weddings

Respecting each others' faith, the couple's marriage will be performed as per both Hindu and Christian customs. On Friday, October 6, the couple's 'mehendi' ceremony will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm and they will tie the knot at the auspicious time of 11.52 pm.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will have their Christian wedding a day later between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

The meaning of marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will be explained the meanings of every single Sanskrit sloka that the priest recites in the Hindu marriage with special emphasis on 'saptapadi,' a ritual in which the couple take seven steps and vows in presence of holy fire. Nagarjuna suggested the couple to understand the meanings of the slokas before starting their new journey.

Couple's costume

Samantha will be donning a saree of Naga Chaitanya's grandmother D Rajeshwari with gold ornaments, including a specially designed waistband and armbands. The groom will don traditional silk dhoti for the Hindu wedding.

For the Christian wedding, Samantha will sport a gown designed by Kreshna Bajaj, while the groom will don a three-piece suit.

Low-key wedding

This is one of the weddings that is happening without much hype and media glare. The Telugu stars, who tied the knot in the recent years, had grand events in Hyderabad. But this will be a low-key wedding with only 100 odd guests gracing the function.

It is more like a family function with only Daggubattis and Akkinenis along with immediate relatives of Samantha attending the wedding. However, some of the close buddies of the actors like Ram Charan Teja, Chinmayi and a few others are part of the guest list.

Nonetheless, the expenses of the wedding are said to be close to Rs 10 crore.

Grand wedding reception

The families of the couple have planned a grand wedding reception which will be graced by bigwigs from the Indian film industry. It will also be attended by politicians and businessmen across the country. However, the date of the reception is yet to be announced.

Honeymoon

The couple has no plan to immediately leave for a honeymoon as they will have to complete their commitments before enjoying the marital bliss. They will start their lengthy honeymoon during Christmas from the US to revisit the memories of Ye Maya Chesave and head on to several other countries and explore new places.

The couple turned friends on the sets of Ye Maya Chesave and it took a couple years before falling in love.