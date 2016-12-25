The year 2017 will be special for celebrity couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya as they will tie the knot. Well, the couple's engagement has now been fixed.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will have their engagement on 29 January. "Nag has been busy getting things ready for the engagement. An official announcement about engagement will be made soon," the daily quotes a highly placed source as saying.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya's younger brother Akhil had his engagement with his girlfriend Shriya Bhupal. It was a lavish event, which had become the talk of the town.

Now, the engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will be a star-studded event, say reports. However, the couple is yet to confirm the news.

Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni has already announced his wedding plans. His marriage is expected to take place in February.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will reportedly tie the knot by the end of 2017. They had started their acting careers together in Ye Maaya Chesave. Love blossomed between the couple with time, as per the buzz.

On the other hand, Samantha is busy with two projects — Irumbu Thirai and Aneethi Kathaigal. The actress was last seen in Telugu movie Janatha Garage, after which she does not have any Tollywood project. There were reports that she was approached recently for Vijay's next movie with Atlee Kumar.

Naga Chaitanya has a few movies in his kitty, including Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's film.