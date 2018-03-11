Popular southern actress Samantha Akkineni said she completed the shooting of Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film Seema Raja and thanked the film unit for their support.

Samantha, who was last seen in Mersal, is one of the busiest actresses down south with seven big-ticket projects like Irumbu Thirai, Rangasthalam, Seema Raja, Super Deluxe, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam and U Turn remake in her kitty. She would sign other new projects after completing shooting for these films.

She earlier worked with Tamil superstars like Vijay and Surya as well. She is all thrilled to work with Sivakarthikeyan, who is considered as the next generation superstar. She took to Twitter and informed her fans that she wrapped up Seema Raja shooting. The actress also thanked hero Sivakarthikeyan, director Ponram VVS and other members of the film unit.

Samantha tweeted, "And it's a wrap for me on #SeemaRaja It's only March and the year has offered so much already . Grateful and happy !! #2018 Thankyou to my wonderful team @24AMSTUDIOS @Siva_Kartikeyan for being the best @ponramVVS"

Sivakarthikeyan retweeted Samantha's post and said he is excited to see how fans receive their on-screen chemistry. The Tamil actor tweeted, "Thank u @Samanthaprabhu2 Happy working wit u & waiting to see ur Silambattam on screen wit audience #SeemaRaja."

The 24 AM Studios also thanked Samantha for her support. They tweeted, "Thank you so much @Samanthaprabhu2 for the great support#SeemaRajaFromVinayakachaturthi #SeemaRaja @Siva_Kartikeyan @ponramVVS @immancomposer @balasubramaniem @vivekharshan @muthurajthanga1 @ActionAnlarasu."

Samantha has completed shooting for her portions in five other projects, which are gearing up for release in the next few months. Rangasthalam is set to hit the screens on 31 March and it is going to be her first release in the year 2018. It will be followed by Mahanati, Irumbu Thirai (April 12), Super Deluxe (April 27) and Seema Raja (13 September).