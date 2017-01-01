Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were re-inducted into the Samajwadi Party on Saturday after SP MLA Azam Khan mediated between the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh.

At the national executive meeting of SP on Sunday Ram Gopal Yadav said that they unanimously elect Akhilesh as national president of the party.

After the meeting, Akhilesh confirmed that the national executive meeting called by Ram Gopal Yadav was still going to take place, which Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Sunday was against the rules.

10 things you need to know about the Samajwadi Party feud:

1. CM Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, SP MP Naresh Agarwal, UP Minister Ahmed Hasan and SP MP Revati Raman Sing attended the National Executive meet on Sunday.

2. Mulayam Singh Yadav said that the meeting held by Akhilesh was against the rules and said strict action will be taken against those who attended the meet.

3. SP members blamed veteran politician Amar Singh for the feud in the party.

4. "State President(Shivpal Yadav) has been taking wrong decisions in the name of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav)," said Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday.

5. Shivpal Singh Yadav offered to step down as party state president, sources told ANI.

6. Amar Singh denied the charges of being the cause behind the family feud.

7. The national executive meeting called on Sunday elected Akhilesh Yadav as national president of the party.

8. On Saturday, Akhilesh had called a meeting of MPs, MLAs and other members in a show of strength. More than 200 MLAs showed up for the meeting.

9. In a similar meeting called by Mulayam Singh Yadav, fewer MLAs showed up.

10. On Sunday, the national executive demanded removal of Shivpal Yadav as state president and demanded that Amar Singh be sacked from the party.