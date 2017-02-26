From Salman Khan singing in Marathi film to Kangana on her top-notch scenes being edited from Rangoon, a lot is happening in Bollywood at the moment.

Take a look at the top Bollywood newsmakers:

Salman Khan to sing in Marathi film

Salman Khan, who wooed his fans by turning a singer for Main Hu Hero Tera and Jag Ghoomeya, will now lend his voice in a Marathi film, which will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had sung Marathi song Baba for her production venture Ventilator.

Mahesh Bhatt ropes in Ali Zafar for his next?

Despite the ban on Pakistani artistes, Mahesh Bhatt has reportedly offered a song to Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar on the theme of cross-border peace. "Every Pakistani artiste Bhatt saab has approached has responded enthusiastically. Shafqat Amanat Ali's manager said he doesn't want any money for this song. We are also working on getting Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam on board," actor Imran Zahid, who will be working with Bhatt on the project, told Bollywood Life.

Lipstick Under My Burkha: CBFC refuses to certify Prakash Jha's film

Filmmaker and producer Prakash Jha, whose film Lipstick Under My Burkha, has been denied a certificate by the censor board, has said that the film industry will continue encountering such troubles till "a set of people" have the freedom to censor content as per their wish. "The problem stays irrespective of who the CBFC members are. It's not because of Pahalaj Nihalani. This can be solved only when we get past censoring and talk about certification," Jha told PTI.

Kangana Ranaut's top-notch scenes edited from Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut, who plays the role of Julia in Rangoon, has said that she was shattered when she came to know that some of the top-notch scenes were edited out from the film. The talented actress believes that those scenes would have garnered her appreciation. Nevertheless, Kangana is happy that people loved watching her on the movie. "Those scenes were my top-notch performances and I was shattered when I came to know about the edit. I thought without those scenes my performance would be regarded as satisfactory and it won't be appreciated that much. Despite that, people loved it. I am very happy," Kangana told IANS.