It's any Bollywood fan's dream to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a movie together. After Karan Arjun, the duo has appeared in each other's films in cameos, but people want to see them in a two-hero movie.

Well, their wishes might come true. Bollywood's one of the popular villains, Gulshan Grover, confessed that these two Khan superstars will be perfect for 1991's Saudagar sequel.

Gulshan recently attended a re-premiere of Saudagar at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema, Mumbai. While interacting with the media, he spoke about a potential sequel and which actors should star in it, IANS reported.

He chose Saudagar for the movie sequel and took Salman-SRK's names for the actors in it. The 1991 release featured legendary actor Dilip Kumar, late veteran Raaj Kumar, Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala. Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Dina Pathak and Jackie Shroff were also in the film.

Talking about the sequel, Gulshan said: "Working with them (Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar) was a great opportunity that gave my career a boost. The chemistry they shared was amazing, if there is ever a sequel to be made of 'Saudagar', Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan will be perfect for the roles of Raaj Kumar (Rajeshwar) and Dilip Kumar (Veeru) from the movie."

"They both share a mysterious and sizzling relationship just like Raaj Kumar and Dilipji," he added.

Saudagar is about the friendship between Veeru and Rajeshwar. As the movie progresses, the friends turn enemies.Years later, the foes come up against each other because their grandchildren fall in love with each other.

We wonder whether Salman and Shah Rukh would agree to play old age roles. However, it will be interesting to see these two in the movie's sequel or remake.

Well, it is Gulshan Grover's wish, which might take a long time to make it possible. Meanwhile, you can see the Khans in SRK's upcoming movie, Zero. The Raees actor will be seen in a dwarf's role in it and Salman will make a cameo appearance in the film.