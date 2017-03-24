The year 2017 has a few cameos that fans are eagerly looking forward to. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil became a highlight, and the superstar will be seen in a cameo this year as well.

Also read: Salman's Tubelight breaks Shah Rukh's Dilwale record even before release

Take a look at Bollywood cameos of 2017 here:

Salman Khan

Salman will be seen in a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The David Dhawan movie is the remake of Salman's Judwaa and now, Varun will play the titular role. It has also been reported that Karisma Kapoor might also make a cameo with Salman in the remake.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay is set to win hearts in a cameo role in Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana. The movie is the spin-off of Akshay's Baby, and thus will have the first movie's actors.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK's cameo in this movie is a Karan Arjun moment. He will make a special appearance in Salman's Tubelight. Fans are eagerly waiting for this moment as the duo was last seen together in Om Shanti Om, in which Salman made a cameo in a song.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika will be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta. She will be seen in an item number and people can't wait for it. Deepika has been missed from the silver screen in Bollywood as she was busy with her international movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Aamir Khan

Aamir will be seen in his own production movie, Secret Superstar. The actor will make a cameo as a musician with funny looks in the movie.

Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor

Anushka and Sonam will be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which is Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Sonam is tentatively cast as Sanjay Dutt's love interest in his formative years. It's still not known if she will be playing a character modelled on Madhuri Dixit Nene. On the other hand, Anushka will be seen as a lawyer in the movie.