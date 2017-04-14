Salman Khan's Tubelight is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and touted to be another blockbuster of the superstar with Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Now, Kabir has revealed that the historical war drama's teaser will be out in the last week of April, while the trailer will be released in May.

"We are first going to release the teaser which will be out by the end of April and that will be followed by the trailer in May. People ask me why we are releasing the trailer so late. I'm one of those people who doesn't believe in those extended periods of marketing but only closer to the release," Kabir told DNA.

With the filmmaker's revelation, we wonder if the teaser will be attached to Baahubali 2, which will hit the theatres on April 28.

With just a few weeks remaining for the teaser and trailer release, excitement among millions of fans of the superstar has soared high.

Tubelight, set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, will narrate a unique love story of an Indian man (played by Salman) and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Interestingly, Zhu Zhu will fly down to India to promote the film.

"Zhu Zhu will also come down to India for a certain period of time to promote the film," Kabir added. The film will be released during Eid.