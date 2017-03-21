Salman Khan's upcoming movie Tubelight is slated for Eid this year, but the film has already broken a record. The distribution rights of the movie have been sold at a record-breaking price.

NH Studioz has bought the all Indian distribution rights, except Central India (CI), of Tubelight at a price of Rs 132 crore, according to Catch News. Earlier, distribution rights of Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale were sold for Rs 125 crore, which was the highest in Indian cinema, the report added.

Thus, Salman-starrer Tubelight has broken the previous record by sealing the deal at Rs 132 crore. The report also added that Salman's father Salim Khan and Aditya Chowksi have got the distribution rights of CI for Tubelight. Although several studios have come up to buy the overseas distribution rights of Tubelight, the deal is yet to be finalised, the report added.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie Tubelight is one of the most awaited flicks of 2017. After the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, fans are eagerly waiting for Salman's next. Also, this is the third collaboration of Salman and Kabir, after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Both movies were blockbusters.

Fans will also get to see the superstar romance a Chinese actress for the first time. Zhu Zhu plays the female lead in the war film. The film is expected to break many box office records.