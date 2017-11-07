The Trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is out, and has got everyone talking about the movie. It has been the trending topic on social media as fans cannot get enough of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's kick-ass action sequences.

Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited flicks of this year, and the first trailer has just upped the excitement level. While Salman appears to be in one of his most action-packed avatars, Katrina too is seen throwing some impressive kicks and punches.

Katrina's entry in the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is filled with action as she enters the screen firing shots with good intensity in her eyes. Playing the character of a Pakistani secret agent, the actress also is seen knocking down a villain by a brilliant martial arts move.

Although it is a Salman Khan film, Katrina too claimed good and prominent screen space even in the trailer. The sizzling diva apparently has worked really hard for this movie, and looks like Tiger Zinda Hai will finally revive her career, bringing an end to her streak of flops.

Katrina has been having a dull phase as far as box office numbers are concerned. The actress' last four movies have been big flops. After the success of Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan in 2014, all the four films of Katrina failed miserably at the box office.

After Bang Bang, she featured in Phantom (2015), Fitoor (2016), Baar Baar Dekho (2016) and most recently Jagga Jasoos (2017). All the four films bombed at the box office. Just when Katrina desperately needed a hit, Salman came in for her rescue with Tiger Zinda Hai.

There has been a huge buzz around the film for various reasons. First, it is a sequel of already hit film Ek Tha Tiger. Secondly, it will bring back the much loved pairing of Salman and Katrina. And also, this is the second collaboration of the superstar with Sultan famed director Ali Abbas Zafar.

With the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai becoming a hit, it looks like Katrina will finally have a hit movie to end her box office jinx. Watch the trailer below: