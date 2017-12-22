Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on Friday (December 22), has taken the box office by storm. It opened to a stupendous 80 percent occupancy in theatres thanks to the advance bookings that began a week prior to its release.

And going by the footfalls, it looks like Tiger Zinda Hai has started off better than Salman's previous blockbuster film Sultan and Aamir Khan's Dangal on the first day itself registering a recording breaking opening at the box office.

Going by the early box office predictions, Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to become the first Bollywood film of 2017 to record the highest opening occupancy in theatres. And it is expected to beat the first day box office collections of Sultan and Dangal. While Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on Day 1, Dangal minted Rs 29.78 crore on the first day of its release.

"In other news, #TigerZindaHai has taken a better start than #Dangal and #Sultan in almost every single center in the county!!! #BlockbusterOpening," trade expert Amul Vikas Mohan tweeted.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released across 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens overseas, has been made with a budget of Rs 150 crore (Cost of Production - Rs 130 crore, Prints & Advertising - 20 crore).

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has opened to packed houses, witnessing maximum footfalls at cinema halls in many parts of the country. It has also received rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

While it is certain that the movie will surely rake in moolah considering the huge buzz around the movie and the collections are expected to further escalate due to the extended Christmas holiday season.