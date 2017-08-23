Salman Khan-starrer Sultan has been one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood. The movie had broken several box office records, and now it has earned another accolade.

It is the 10th birthday of hashtag on Twitter, and on the occasion, Twitter India announced that Sultan is the most tweeted movie hashtag in India.

Sultan, which was released in July 2016, had created a rage on social media before and after its release.

Also, Bigg Boss 10 #BB10 is the most tweeted TV show hashtag of all time in India, the micro blogging site announced. On the other side, #IPL is the most tweeted sports related hashtag in India, garnering over 8 million tweets.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan is a critically acclaimed sports movie and a huge hit. Salman's performance in the film earned him a lot of plaudits. The actor, playing a wrestler, underwent a huge transformation for the film.

After the success of Sultan, Tubelight rode on huge expectations. However, the latter had bombed at the box office. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight failed to impress the audience and broke the superstar's hit streak.

Now, Salman is busy shooting for his next Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Zafar, the film is a sequel to Ek That Tiger. This movie will bring back the hit pair of Salman and Katrina Kaif.