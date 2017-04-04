Salman Khan's doting sister Arpita Khan Sharma is reportedly miffed with the superstar and it has something to do with her husband Aayush Sharma.

Arpita is irked with Salman for not launching his brother-in-law Aayush in movies till now, according to Catch News. The report said the superstar's sister is upset that Salman has been busy shooting for his own films, but not doing much towards the debut of her husband.

Salman has had discussions with a couple of directors regarding the debut of Aayush, but the apparent lack in his persuasion is not going down well with Arpita, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that either Sohail or Salman could launch Aayush in Bollywood soon. The aspiring actor is currently prepping for his big launch.

"He (Aayush) is getting a lot of good offers. So, he doesn't need us. He will not come in films till he is ready," Business of Cinema had quoted Sohail as saying.

He had even said that someone bigger can launch him. "He might get somebody bigger for the launch. It's too early for Aayush to do films. Now he has just started his training," he added. Well, it will be interesting who actually launches Aayush and when.