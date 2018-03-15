Actor Narendra Jha's sudden demise Wednesday (March 14) left not only his friends and associates in disbelief but the entire Bollywood industry as well. The actor was hale and hearty and had a slew of new projects in his hands. He died at the age of 55 due to a heart attack (the third attack that he has had over the years) at his farmhouse in Nanegaon in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The actor was known for his impeccable acting skills and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. However, many of you might not know that Jha has shot for some scenes for Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3 and Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Sadly, Race 3 and Saaho will be his last two movies. But he will be remembered for his immense contribution to the Indian cinema.

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Narendra also featured in films like Mohenjo Daro and Kaabil. He worked with iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal for the film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and television series Samvidhaan.

His other TV credits include Shanti, Ithihass, Captain House, Begusarai and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan.

Narendra's role in Haider as Shahid Kapoor's father was widely lauded, and he essayed Musabhai in Raees.

One of the last dialogues that the actor delivered on-screen was: "Life is unpredictable. Who knows about the next Friday?" He sad this in 2016 - The End, which released towards the end of last year.

He had recently shot for director Awani Agrawal's tentatively titled De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme.

Agrawal told IANS that Narendra was fine while shooting for the film in Gujarat earlier this month.

Mohit, who worked with Narendra in the film, said: "I will always remember our final conversation on the night before he left for home where he found me lost in my own world sitting in the lawn. He sat with me on the grass and we ate dinner together from one plate.

"There was an instant attachment and he motivated me to continue as an actor."

Narendra was at his farmhouse in Nashik district of Maharashtra when he complained of chest pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he had already passed away, the actor's driver Lakshman Singh told IANS.

The cremation took place in Wada in Nashik. His family members, including wife Pankaja Thakur, and some of his industry friends like Rajpal Yadav and Mohit Madaan were present there.

(With IANS Inputs)