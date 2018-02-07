The makers of Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 have locked Christmas 2019 for the release. The production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the second installment of the Kick franchise.

"The wait is over! Devil is back! Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2' starring Salman Khan releases Christmas 2019," the tweet read.

Salman's Christmas 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai also starring Katrina Kaif, was a big success and is among the superstar's biggest blockbusters ever.

Kick, which starred Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released in 2014 on Eid. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie Kick and Tamil movie Thillalangadi.

While the female lead is yet to be finalized by the makers, it is said that Kick 2 would be high on action.

Meanwhile, take a look at Salman's upcoming movies apart from Kick 2:

Race 3:

Currently, the superstar is busy shooting for Race 3, which has been making huge buzz since the inception of the project. Race 3 will see Jacqueline sharing the screen space with Salman. Directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D Souza, Race 3 is all set to hit the screens in Eid 2018.

Bharat:

Bharat is reportedly inspired by 2014 Korean film, An Ode To My Father, and will be extensively shot in Delhi, Punjab, Abu Dhabi and Spain. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar will go on floors in April 2018 and will see Salman sport five looks as his character will undergo changes in seven decades beginning 1940s. The film will release in Eid 2019.

Dabangg 3:

It is one of Salman's much-awaited projects and would see him reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey. While no further details regarding the third installment of the series have been revealed, rumour has it that the film, to be produced by Arbaaz Khan, may release by the end of 2018.