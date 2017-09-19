The makers of Race 3 have managed to get Salman Khan on board, but it reportedly cost them a bomb. It has been reported that Sallu bhai agreed to be part of Race 3 on the condition of bagging a major share of the profits as his fee.

Salman is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after and highly paid actors in Bollywood. However, the remuneration that he demanded for Race 3 will blow your mind for sure.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman demanded 70 percent of the profits of Race 3 as his fee, and in addition, he asked for the full satellite rights of the movie. Nevertheless, the second demand is still under negotiation.

"Salman Khan has asked for 70 percent of the profits of Race 3 as his remuneration. He has also asked for the full satellite rights of Race 3. But that is still under negotiation. We are sure he will get what he wants from Taurani (producer) who is just grateful that Salman agreed to work in the Race franchise thereby elevating its equity from the 'Saif' zone to sky high," the report quoted a source as saying.

The report also stated that the superstar had sealed a similar deal with Yash Raj Films before he joined Ek Tha Tiger team. YRF had agreed to share a major portion of the profits and also gave full satellite rights to Salman for Ek Tha Tiger which turned out to be a blockbuster.

However, Salman too has a lot in stake as his last release Tubelight was a big flop. The Kabir Khan directorial turned out to become a disaster at the box office, unlike his earlier venture Ek Tha Tiger.

Apart from Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez has been confirmed to be part of Race 3. There was a buzz that Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif could be the other lead stars in the movie.