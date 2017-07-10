Contrary to expectations, Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight bombed at the box office, causing huge losses for the film's distributors. However, the actor has reportedly agreed to compensate for the same.

It has been reported that Tubelight distributors recently lined up at Salman's Galaxy apartment to ask for compensation. They were led by Narendra Hirawat, who had reportedly purchased the distribution rights of Tubelight for a whopping Rs 130 crore.

According to SpotboyE, Salman was not present at the meeting but his father Salim Khan met the distributors and assured them that they will be compensated. However, the exact amount of compensation has not been mentioned. Salim's assurance made them somewhat relaxed as they left with happy faces, the report added.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is Salman's first flop in a long time. The superstar has had a streak of blockbusters with movies like Kick in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 and Sultan in 2016. Tubelight was expected to be another hit but it failed to impress both critics and audience.

Starring Salman, Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu among others, Tubelight is told against the backdrop of Indo-China war. Sohail played an Indian soldier and Salman was seen as his differently-abled brother, who does everything possible to bring back the former from the clutches of the enemy.

After the splendid performance of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan at the box office, Tubelight could make a collection of around Rs 120 crore, which is comparatively quite average. However, Salman has another much-anticipated movie in the line– Tiger Zinda Hai, which is likely to cover up the losses incurred due to Tubelight.