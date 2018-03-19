Pooja Dadwal, who played the heroine in Salman Khan's Veergati, is suffering from Tuberculosis and has sought the superstar's help.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Pooja said she was penniless and hence tried to contact Salman for financial aid. The actress has not received any response from the superstar yet, the report said.

Apart from TB, Pooja also has a lung-related disease and is currently admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the last two weeks. Although she had once worked in a few of films, she needs to depend on others even for a cup of tea, she lamented.

"I learned about 6 months ago that I had a serious illness like TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will help me. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I used to do casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for drinking tea," the former actress told the publication.

Quoting Pooja, the report further stated that her husband and family had abandoned her due to her illness, and her condition had worsened owing to lack of proper treatment.

While it is not clear whether Pooja had sent a video message to Salman, many on Twitter had been requesting the actor to help the actress in distress.

"@BeingSalmanKhan veergati's actress pooja dadwal waiting for your financial help pls help her she is admitted in shewri tb hospital Mumbai [sic]," one Twitter user wrote.

"@BeingSalmanKhan bhai, veergati ki actress Pooja is critical at mumbai's shivdi hospital, she is suffering frm TB, unable to pay her bills and get proper treatment, help her[sic]," another tweeted.

Apart from Veergati, Pooja had featured in films like Inteqam, Hindustan and Dabdaba.